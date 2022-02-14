Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. 36,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,602. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

