Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Ranpak worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ranpak by 111.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 33.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 10.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

