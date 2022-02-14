RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.74. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

