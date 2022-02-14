RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.74. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

