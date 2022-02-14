Raymond James Boosts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $23.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

ARCC stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

