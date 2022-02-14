Raymond James Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

