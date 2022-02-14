Raymond James Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE:BNE opened at C$8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93. The company has a market cap of C$290.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.