RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $186.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the impressive demand at the industrial end markets, product-development initiatives, synergies from the DODGE buyout, and shareholder-friendly policies. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 6.06% and 5.46%, respectively. For the fourth quarter, it anticipates sales of $340-$350 million (including the contribution from the DODGE buyout), suggesting year-over-year growth of 112.1-118.3%. However, high costs and expenses, as well as a highly leverage balance sheet, might impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Also, weakness in the defense markets might limit the prospects of the Aerospace/Defense segment. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

ROLL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.83. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

