RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $581.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

