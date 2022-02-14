Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $423,927.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.10 or 0.06807708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.48 or 1.00217094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00047685 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

