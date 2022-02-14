RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the second quarter worth about $2,781,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

