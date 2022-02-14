Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Redfin posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 390.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Redfin by 281.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 259,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 15,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.