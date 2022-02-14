Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,330

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,330 ($31.51) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,398 ($32.43).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,218 ($29.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,309.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

