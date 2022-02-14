Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 686,458 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

