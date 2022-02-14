ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $390.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $2,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ReneSola by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.