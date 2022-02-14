Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $978.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.