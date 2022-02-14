Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $113.48 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

