Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $263.00 on Monday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.