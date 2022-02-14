Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trimble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.42 on Monday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $1,369,658. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

