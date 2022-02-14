Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €115.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €115.00 ($132.18) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($133.33) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($132.18).

RHM opened at €96.94 ($111.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.61. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($87.68) and a 12-month high of €95.24 ($109.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

