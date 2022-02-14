RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 73.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.95.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $167.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

