Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,138.33 ($69.48).

RIO opened at GBX 5,726 ($77.43) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($364.98).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

