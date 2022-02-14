Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up approximately 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. 58,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

