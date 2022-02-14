RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 508.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RSF opened at $19.47 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

