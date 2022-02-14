RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 508.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RSF opened at $19.47 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $20.19.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
About RiverNorth Specialty Finance
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Specialty Finance (RSF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.