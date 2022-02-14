RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Holdings Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 525.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 2.12% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

