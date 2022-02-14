RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,550. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.