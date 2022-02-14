Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,550 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.26 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.