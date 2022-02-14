Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 500 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.67.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

