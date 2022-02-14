Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bumble by 682.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,061,000 after buying an additional 651,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bumble by 242.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of BMBL opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.