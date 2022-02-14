Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,071 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC opened at $89.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.