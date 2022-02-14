Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,862 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of HERO opened at $26.73 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36.
