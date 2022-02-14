Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.16 and a 12 month high of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,080.24.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

