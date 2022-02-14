Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
