Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

