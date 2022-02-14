Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.250-$15.550 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.08. 6,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

