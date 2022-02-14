Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $225.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

