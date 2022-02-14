Royal Bank of Canada Buys 79,537 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $127,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock worth $6,657,968 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $228.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.01. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

