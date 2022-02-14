Royal Bank of Canada Has $113.08 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of KLA worth $113,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $369.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.49 and its 200 day moving average is $375.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

