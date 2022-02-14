Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

