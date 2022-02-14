S.Finance Price Tops $0.12 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $9,919.84 and $1.05 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00104757 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

