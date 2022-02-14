Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $23.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sally Beauty by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 97.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 147,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

