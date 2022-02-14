Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $183.94 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.42 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

