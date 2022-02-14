SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,270,825 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SandRidge Energy worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 363.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,049 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 6,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $438.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

