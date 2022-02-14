Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $292.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDVKY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SDVKY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 62,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,503. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

