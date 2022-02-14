Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

