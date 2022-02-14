Saputo (TSE:SAP) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at C$29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.50. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.