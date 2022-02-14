Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.03.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

