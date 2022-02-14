Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Fraser McIntyre Buys 57 Shares

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre bought 57 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £177.84 ($240.49).

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 308 ($4.16). The company had a trading volume of 55,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.01. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.37).

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.