Scotiabank Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.55.

SLF opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

