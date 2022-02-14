Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.42

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 265.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 106,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

