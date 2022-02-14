Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,890 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $29.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.92. 456,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

