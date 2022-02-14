Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Select Medical worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

